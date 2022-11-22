Mary Pierce is TSK 25K brand ambassador

Kolkata: Two-time Grand Slam tennis champion Mary Pierce on Friday was named the International Event Ambassador for 2022 Tata Steel Kolkata 25K (TSK 25K), a World Athletics Elite Label road race, to be held on December 18 in Kolkata.

"The pandemic has highlighted the importance of good health and social life. Running has this transformational experience on individuals and also teaches one to be patient and persevere. I'm excited to be a part of TSK 25K," she added. She was named by the race's promoter Procam International on Friday. As per reports, her presence will boost runners at TSK 25K next month. TSK 25K was instituted in 2014. The seventh edition of this World Athletics Elite Label Road race is expected to take place on December 18. Registrations for all categories of the 7th edition of the event will remain open (at tatasteelkolkata25k.procam.in) until 11.59 p.m. of November 30 or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier.