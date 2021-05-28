Mary Kom, Sakshi enter finals of Asian Championships

Dubai: The Olympic-bound M C Mary Kom (51kg) and former youth world champion Sakshi (54kg) stormed into the Asian Boxing Championship finals after notching up gruelling victories in their last-four stage bouts here on Thursday.

While six-time world champion Mary Kom prevailed 4-1 over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, two-time youth world champion Sakshi upstaged top-seeded Kazakh Dina Zholaman 3-2.

However, Simranjit Kaur (60kg), also bound for Olympics, Monika (48kg) and debutant Jaismine (57kg) settled for bronze medals after losing their respective semifinal bouts.

Monika went down 0-5 to second seeded Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan, while Jaismine too was bested in a unanimous verdict by another Kazakh in Vladislava Kukhta.

Simranjit, who recently recovered from COVID-19, also lost to a Kazakh, Rimma Volossenko, in a unanimous verdict.

In contrast, the top-seeded Mary Kom dug from her huge reservoir of experience to outwit the sprightly Altantsetseg.

"It has taken a lot to adjust to the humid weather here. Today, I was a bit slow in the first round but got my rhythm from the second round onwards. I had already fought her once so it didn't take much to understand her gameplan," Mary Kom said.

The veteran's right hooks were particularly impressive in a compelling performance. She fought with a perilously low guard despite the aggressive intent shown by her rival and relied on her sharp reflexes to score on counter-attacks.

"The guard wasn't needed, I knew her quite well," she quipped. The 38-year-old will now be gunning for her sixth gold medal at the continental showpiece. She will be up against Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay, a two-time world champion.