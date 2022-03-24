Mandhana, Bhatia rise in Women ODI rankings, Mithali slips

Dubai: India's Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia moved up to the 10th and 39th spots respectively in the recently-released ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, but skipper Mithali Raj's descent in the batters' chart continued as she dropped to eighth position.

Star opener Mandhana, who played modest knocks of 35, 10 and 30 in India's previous three matches in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, climbed up one place to enter the top 10 with a rating of 663.

Bhatia's impressive run was also reflected in the rankings issued on Tuesday as she moved up eight places to the 39th spot.

The left-hander had scored back-to-back half centuries against Australia and Bangladesh in India's previous two games.

Mithali, who has slipped five places in the past two weeks, has dropped one more spot to be joint eighth alongside New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite.

The Indian skipper got some respite from her wretched ODI form when she scored 68 against Australia but was out for a duck in her next innings in India's 110-run win over Bangladesh

on Tuesday.