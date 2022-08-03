Mandhana attains career-best third spot
Dubai: On the back of her unbeaten half-century against Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games, star India opener Smriti Mandhana has moved a rug up to a career-best third position in the ICC T20 rankings for batters.
Mandhana, who scored 24 in India's game against Australia in Birmingham, followed it up with a match-winning unbeaten 63 off 42 balls against Pakistan. She has overtaken New Zealand's Sophie Devine and reached within two rating points of Australia's Beth Mooney. Mooney with 707 rating points is at the second position while her compatriot Meg Lanning continues to lead the rankings for the batters after regaining the top spot last week. Lanning has 733 rating points.
The left-handed Mandhana, a formerly top-ranked batter in ODIs, has been ranked third in T20Is in the past too, reaching that position for the first
time in 2019.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Adani Green Energy logs net profit of Rs 214 crore in April-June...2 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Kabul2 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
'Govt not planning to introduce Bill to facilitate privatisation of...2 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Sitharaman defends handling of inflation2 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
ED raids National Herald office, other locations2 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT