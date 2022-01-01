Mandhana among four nominees for ICC Women's Cricketer of Year Award

Dubai: Star India batter Smriti Mandhana was on Friday nominated for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award for her spectacular performances across all formats.

Mandhana was also nominated for Women's T20 Player of the Year on Thursday.

Mandhana was shortlisted for the top award along with Tammy Beaumont of England, Lizelle Lee of South Africa and Gaby Lewis of Ireland. The award is given to the best overall performer in women's international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during 2021. The winner will be announced on January 23.

The 25-year-old right-handed opening batter scored 855 runs in 22 international matches across formats during the year at an average of 38.86 with one century and five half-centuries.

In the limited-overs series against South Africa where India won just two of the eight matches at home, Mandhana played a major role in both of the wins. She scored 80 not out as India chased down 158 in the second ODI that helped them level the series and scored 48 not out in the final T20I win.

Mandhana played a sublime innings of 78 in the first innings of the one-off Test against England that ended in a draw.

She played an important knock of 49 in India's only win in the ODI series. Her 15-ball 29 and fifty in the T20I series went in vain, though, as India fell short in both the matches and lost the series 1-2.

Mandhana was in good touch in the series against Australia, starting with the ODI series where she scored 86 in the second ODI.

She scored a brilliant century in the only Test, the first of her career, and was awarded the Player of the Match. She scored her second T20I fifty of the year in the final match, though India fell short and lost the series 2-0.

She made India's first-ever pink-ball Test even more memorable by smashing her maiden century (127) in the longest format of the game. The match ended in a draw and Mandhana was declared the Player of the Match. With 872 runs in 21 internationals at an average of 48.44 with one century and eight half-centuries, England's Beaumont finished as the highest run-getter in the

calendar year.