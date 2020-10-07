Manchester United sign striker Edinson Cavani

London: Manchester United's search for a striker ended with the signing of veteran free agent striker Edinson Cavani, while Arsenal secured midfielder Thomas Partey from Atl tico Madrid before the summer transfer window closed.

The 33-year-old Cavani is prolific scoring 200 goals in 301 games during seven years at Paris Saint-Germain but he was released at the end of his contract in June. And the Uruguay forward has not played since March and struggled with injury problems in his final season at PSG.

It took Arsenal meeting a 50 million euro (USD 59 million) release clause to sign the 27-year-old Partey, who anchored Atl tico's midfield with his strong defensive skills. Mixing speed and strength, the Ghanaian can provide a shield for the Arsenal defense and has an eye for goal.

"He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Monday.

"He's an intelligent footballer and we're looking forward to him integrating into our system."

Arsenal has made significant financial investment in Partey despite announcing plans in August to make 55 staff redundant to stem the losses caused by the pandemic, which has seen stadiums closed to fans.

The spending strengthening the squad is necessary to return to the Champions League, with Arsenal fourth in the early standings.

Man United's leadership had also warned its transfer activities would be hampered by the impact of the Coronavirus, and was priced out of a move for 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Instead, with United reeling from a 6-1 loss to Tottenham in the English Premier League on Sunday, ended up with a player in the twilight of his career in Cavani.

Given Cavani has been available for months, it is a sign of where he ranked on United's target list that he was signed only in the final hours of the transfer window on Monday.

"I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football," Cavani said, "and I know that's why my focus has to remain the same as always work, work, work."

The Uruguayan has signed a one-season contract with the option for an additional year, and United's second game after the international break is against PSG in the Champions League on October 20.