Manchester United game postponed as EPL Coronavirus cases hit high

London: The English Premier League reported its highest weekly Coronavirus infections as Manchester United's meeting with Brentford became the second match in three days to be postponed due to outbreaks.

There were 42 cases of COVID-19 in the week to Sunday after 3,805 players and club staff were tested, a jump on the 12 cases in the previous seven days of testing.

Some United players and staff returned positive tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday evening. The Premier League board accepted United's request to postpone Tuesday's scheduled match at Brentford in London less than 24 hours before kickoff.

"The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United's squad," the Premier League said in a statement late Monday.

"First team operations at the club's Carrington Training Complex were closed down today to help control the outbreak and minimize risk of further infection among players and staff. The league wishes a quick recovery to those players and staff with COVID-19."

The first game to be called off this season due to Coronavirus cases was Tottenham's trip to Brighton last Sunday due to at least eight players at the north London club contracting COVID-19.

Norwich and Aston Villa have also reported Coronavirus cases at their clubs.

They come amid growing concerns in Britain about the spread of the omicron variant, which has led to the reintroduction of some Coronavirus restrictions.

The Premier League has emulated national regulations by asking for face masks to be worn again around clubs, while going further than the government by reintroducing social distancing. The frequency of testing on players and staff will also increase.

"The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country," the competition said in a statement.