Manchester United complete Van de Beek signing

Manchester: Manchester United announced the signing of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The 23-year-old Dutchman has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with an option to extend by a further year.



The transfer fee is reported to be around 39 million Euros, which is subject to increase to 44 million Euros if certain clauses are met.

A product of the famed Ajax youth academy, Van de Beek made his first-team debut in 2015. In total, he played 175 official matches for Ajax, scoring 41 times.

With Ajax, Van de Beek won the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup in 2019 and made it to the semifinals of that year's UEFA Champions League. He has also played 10 times for the Netherlands national team.

"I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history. I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club," said Van de Beek.

"I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United. Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return."