Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup

London: A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome: Manchester City winning the League Cup.

For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola's side triumphed in the final of the competition on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City's domination, it needed Laporte to head in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne's free kick.

"We have to keep this rhythm, this way to win more titles," center back Laporte said.

What was less familiar for the finalists was officially being allowed to play in front of supporters from both teams. That hasn't happened since March 2020, but pandemic restrictions were eased to allow a crowd of 7,773 inside Wembley to see the first piece of silverware of the season handed out.

"It was good for us to share it with our people," Guardiola said.

"There was some good noise. We did it for them. They represented the people at home."

There was also an unfamiliar sight on the touchline, with 29-year-old rookie coach Ryan Mason managing Tottenham following Jose Mourinho's firing on Monday. A change in manager couldn't end Tottenham's trophy drought since lifting this cup in 2008.

The pain in the dressing room was all-too-familiar for Mason, who was in the Tottenham side that lost the 2015 League Cup final to Chelsea before a head injury ended his career.

"It's normal that they are hurting," he said, because it shows they care."

Defending the title completed the first part of a potential treble for Guardiola's runaway Premier League leaders with a Champions League semifinal match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

De Bruyne was among the City players to comfort a tearful Son Heung-min, who was also part of the Tottenham side that lost the 2019 Champions League final.

Tottenham didn't even have a shot on target until the 20th minute, and only tested City goalkeeper Zack Steffen for the first time 80 seconds into the second half when Giovani Lo Celso produced a curling shot.

While Harry Kane returned from injury, the striker didn't create a chance let alone produce a shot.