Man City's dominance cemented by 3rd EPL title in 4 seasons

Manchester: Locked out of their stadium for a year due to the pandemic, Manchester City fans couldn't resist gathering outside, waiting for the moment they'd be crowned champions for the third time in four seasons.

It was a result not inside the Etihad Stadium but a few miles across Manchester at their fiercest rival and nearest Premier League challenger that confirmed the title was reclaimed on Tuesday.

Manchester United losing 2-1 to Leicester left City with an unassailable 10-point lead with three games remaining.

Whereas United started the century dominating English football, now City is the force with five titles in 10 seasons and the biggest spenders on transfers and salaries.

While United fans gather outside Old Trafford in protest, at City they come to celebrate the 13 years of investment from Abu Dhabi that has transformed the fortunes of a club that was playing in the third tier until 1999 and won two English titles in the previous century in 1937 and 1968.

Within minutes of the final whistle blowing at Old Trafford after Caglar Soyuncu's 66th-minute header sealed the Leicester win that ended United's hopes of catching City a "Champions" banner was unfurled over the entrance to the Etihad.

Soon, fans were setting off blue flares and parading small replica Premier League trophies. They will finally be allowed back into the stadium up to 10,000 of them to see City collect the real trophy after the final game of the Premier League season against Everton on May 23.

But it's not the first trophy they have seen City lift this season, with a fourth successive League Cup won in front of around 2,000 spectators at Wembley last month.

And they could yet be allowed to witness, likely in Portugal, the team contesting its first Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29 when a treble could be completed.

"We have missed the fans so much," City captain Fernandinho said. "We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season."

Ending Liverpool's reign as champions gives Pep Guardiola a third Premier League title in four seasons, adding to the trio of domestic titles he won at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich as coach.

And he could yet complete the season by ending his 10-year wait to win the Champions League again, just as he did twice leading Barcelona.

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other this was the hardest one," Guardiola said.