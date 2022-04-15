Man City fend off Atlético

Madrid: In the end, it was Pep Guardiola getting the better of Diego Simeone in the battle of contrasting styles in the Champions League.

Atlético Madrid couldn't find a spark for its struggling attack and was held to a 0-0 draw by Guardiola's Manchester City on Wednesday in a game that featured more heated exchanges and rough fouls than clear-cut chances and fluid play.

The result put City through to the semifinals thanks to its 1-0 win in the first leg at home, and kept alive its hopes of winning Europe's top club competition for the first time.

But the game was marred by ugly scenes as the teams left the pitch. A scuffle had broken out between players during the final minutes as Atlético accused City of time wasting, and the animosity spilled over into the tunnel as the teams walked off after the game. Extra security had to be called in to keep players and officials from the two camps separate. Some players had to be restrained as police officers intervened.

"We have to congratulate our rivals, they played a great match with the type of soccer that we are used to seeing," Simeone said. "It hurts to be eliminated but I'm proud of what we are and of how we compete."

Simeone started smiling and applauding when City resorted to time-wasting in stoppage time, though he later said he was only pushing his fans to keep supporting their team. He also appeared to take a shot at Guardiola when asked after the match if he felt the City coach had disrespected him by saying it was hard to play against overly defensive teams like Atlético.

"Many times, those who have a great lexicon, are very intelligent and are capable or praising you with a contempt," Simeone said. But we are not fools, even though we may have a smaller lexicon."

Atlético tried to leave behind its more defensive-minded approach and created some danger, but it still managed only three attempts on target after having none in the first leg.

"In the second half, they were better than us and we were lucky that we didn't concede," said Guardiola, who became the first coach to reach nine Champions League semifinals. "Overall, though, we are in the semifinals and it's deserved."

The hosts played the final minutes a man down after defender Felipe was sent off for kicking an opponent. The benches had been cleared a few moments earlier as Atlético's players appeared upset with City's attempt to waste time.

The match ended with more than 12 minutes of stoppage time and Atlético had a couple of goods chances to break the deadlock but couldn't capitalize on them.

Runner-up last year, City will next face Real Madrid, which eliminated defending champion Chelsea on Tuesday at the Santiago

Bernabéu Stadium.