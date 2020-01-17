Maguire named new Man Utd captain, with Young set for exit
London: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new captain less than six months after his £80 million ($104 million) move from Leicester.
Maguire will take over as skipper from Ashley Young, who is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan on Friday.
The England international, 26, has led the side in games when Young has been absent and was an obvious choice for the role having played in every Premier League match this season. "Harry has been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it," said Solskjaer, whose side take on runaway leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
"He's come in and been a leader in the group. I have not been surprised but I've been impressed by his leadership skills." "He is part of a group that we've had that have been leading this young group," added Solskjaer.
"Ashley has been of course, Marcus (Rashford) is a young lad but he has been involved, David (de Gea) and Harry, so Harry will keep on wearing the armband now."
