Madrid shred Atlético's title defense with 2-0 derby win

BARCELONA, Spain: Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio inflicted the latest blow on Atlético Madrid's title defense after leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win Sunday to keep their team comfortably at the top of the Spanish league.

Vinícius Júnior again proved to be the difference for Madrid, setting up Benzema and Asensio in each half of the Spanish capital derby.

Diego Simeone's Atlético entered the Santiago Bernabéu needing a win to rekindle its hopes of getting back in the title race, seven months after it beat out Madrid and Barcelona in a thrilling finish to the 2020-21 season.

But the commanding win by Carlo Ancelotti's side opened a 13-point gap for Madrid over fourth-place Atlético. There is still more than half the season left, but the chances of Simeone's team repeating as champion are fading fast.

"Madrid is in a ruthless mode right now. They reach your area, and they score," Simeone said. "They deserved to win the game. I like how they play. They have strong defense, get out quickly on attack and are effective up front. They are having a great season."

The leading threats to Madrid are now the pair of rivals from Seville. Sevilla is second at eight points back, followed by Real Betis nine points adrift of Madrid.

"We are on a good run, the only problem we have is that the league is far from over. We have 21 more games to go," Ancelotti said. "But I am happy with how we are playing. I don't rule any (rival) out. Atlético has talent, commitment and character."

Barcelona, the team that traditionally shares the majority of La Liga titles with Madrid, suffered another setback in its post-Messi era. A 2-2 draw at Osasuna left it in eighth place, some 18 points behind Madrid. Barcelona has long known that a fourth-place finish to secure a berth in the Champions League is its realistic goal this season.

Benzema put Madrid on its way to a 10th straight victory overall in the 16th minute after Luka Modric intercepted a pass by Koke Resurrección to start a counterattack.