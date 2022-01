Madrid beat Barcelona for 100th time

Riyadh: Barcelona put on a good fight as an underdog, but in the end it was Real Madrid celebrating again after a thrilling "cl sico" between the Spanish powerhouses in Saudi Arabia.

Federico Valverde scored in extra time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 win over Barcelona on Wednesday for its 100th victory over its storied rival and a spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona twice equalized in regular time but couldn't recover after Valverde scored from close range on a breakaway eight minutes into extra time to give Madrid its fifth straight win over the Catalan club in all competitions.

Defending Super Cup champion Athletic Bilbao will face Spanish league champion Atl tico Madrid in the other semifinal Thursday.

"We competed well," Barcelona defender Gerard Piqu said.

"It's not the result we wanted but we are a step closer to winning. I'm very proud of our team. We have to leave with our heads up after the way we played against a Real Madrid team that is having a very good season."

The Spanish Super Cup is being played in Saudi Arabia again after the Coronavirus pandemic transferred last year's edition back to Spain. The competition was moved to Saudi Arabia and expanded from two to four teams in a "Final Four" format as part of a deal reportedly worth 30 million euros ( 34 million) a year until 2029.

The changes drew criticism from human rights activists and complaints from fans who preferred the competition stayed in Spain. Among those complaining was Athletic midfielder Ra l Garc a, who said this week it made "no sense" to play the games away from Spain.

It was Madrid's 100th win over Barcelona in 248 competitive matches against the rival. Barcelona has 96 wins, though none since 2019.

"I have to admit that Barcelona played well," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

"It was an even match. We were efficient on the counterattacks."

It was a mostly even match but Madrid looked the more dangerous team throughout thanks to its counterattacks led Vin cius J nior and Benzema.

The duo gave Madrid the lead in the 25th minute after Benzema stole the ball from Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets near the midfield line and fed Vin cius, who made a run into the area and beat goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a shot into the top of the net. Barcelona equalized with a fluke goal near the end of

the half.