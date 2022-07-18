Madhavan creates new meet record
Bhubaneswar: Maharashtra's Vedaant Madhavan rewrote the national record in 1500m freestyle event for group I boys at the ongoing Junior National Aquatic Championships here on Sunday.
Leading the pack with good pace and an efficient stroke, Vedaant, son of actor R Madhavan, clocked 16:01.73 to erase his statemate Advait Page's 2017 record of 16:06.43 seconds.
Vedaant beat Karnataka's Amogh Anand Venkatesh (16:21.98 seconds) and Bengal's Shubhojeet Gupta (16:34.06), who won the silver and bronze medals respectivaely.
In the 400m freestyle for group II girls, Karnataka's Harshika Ramachandra created a new meet record with a time of 4:29.25 seconds, while statemate Rujula S finished 10s behind Harshika with a time of 4:39.53 seconds to settle for silver. Harshika created another meet record in the 200m butterfly event. She eclipsed Apeksha Fernandes' three-year-old mark of 2:23.67 to win the gold.
Harshika clocked 2:23.20 seconds to finish ahead of Karnataka's Tanishi Gupta who clocked 2:28.54 seconds and Telangana's Mokshitha Addanki.
Another record was set in the 50m breast stroke event for girls group I as Mahrashtra's Apeksha Fernandes continued to shine, winning her second gold medal of the meet.
