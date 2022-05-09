Liverpool title setback: Drawing with Spurs aid Manchester City's bid

LIVERPOOL: Frustration but no moaning from Jürgen Klopp, even after a title setback for Liverpool.

Klopp's side being held 1-1 by tactically disciplined and defensively robust Tottenham on Saturday handed Manchester City an even greater initiative in the Premier League title race.

The damage would have been greater had Luis Diaz's deflected strike not canceled out Son Heung-min's tap-in for the fifth-placed visitors.

"I'm really proud of the performance," Klopp said. "The mentality we showed."

It's the mentality that might yet propel the Champions League and FA Cup finalists, who have already collected the League Cup, to a treble.

A quadruple of trophies could soon become out of reach. Liverpool is back in first place in the league but City can pull three points clear with three games remaining by beating Newcastle on Sunday.

It's a testament to Liverpool's recovery this season that the title race is going this close to the wire. Being held by Tottenham was only the second time in 14 matches that Liverpool has dropped points, and the other time was against City.

While Tottenham is the only team unbeaten against City and Liverpool this season -- with eight points from a possible 12 -- drawing at Anfield also hurts Spurs' bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal in fourth place can pull four points ahead of Tottenham by beating Leeds on Sunday ahead of a north London derby meeting on Thursday.

But the performance against the 2020 champion will galvanize Tottenham for the run-in.

The moment to take the lead was seized with a flowing attack in the 56th minute when Harry Kane laid the ball off to the left flank where Ryan Sessegnon squared for Son to finish simply into an unprotected net.

UNITED EMBARRASSED

It's five straight away losses for Manchester United — with 16 goals conceded in that run — after a 4-0 loss to Brighton for another low in Ralf Rangnick's interim spell as manager.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime after Moises Caicedo's long-range strike, United conceded three goals in 11 minutes from the 49th as Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard scored for a rampant Brighton team with little to play for at the end of the season.

The best United can realistically hope for is a sixth-place finish and a spot in the Europa League. The season will end with United's fewest points since 1991, before the Premier League era launched. It's a challenging situation for incoming manager Erik ten Hag to inherit.

CHELSEA COLLAPSE

Todd Boehly certainly got drama after taking his seat at Chelsea as a prospective part-owner, just not what he was hoping for as the west London club collapsed to draw against Wolverhampton 2-2.

Boehly appeared to live the emotional rollercoaster of the match — from the early VAR calls disallowing two Chelsea goals, to the double from Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, to the equalizer by Wolves defender Conor Coady in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.