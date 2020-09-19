Liverpool signs Thiago, adds new dimension to its midfield

Liverpool: Liverpool completed the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on Friday, bringing in one of the world's most technically gifted players to add another dimension to the English champions' midfield. The 29-year-old Thiago ended his seven-year spell at Bayern by moving for an initial fee of 20 million pounds ( 26 million), with a potential additional 5 million pounds ( 6.5 million) later.

My decision is purely of a sporting nature," the Spain international said in a video announcing his departure from Bayern. "As a soccer player, I seek new challenges to develop myself further. Bavaria will always be my home.

Thiago, whose father is former Brazil midfielder Mazinho, leaves Bayern as a European Cup winner, his last match being the 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in August. He also won seven straight Bundesliga titles with Bayern.

When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can and when you win, you want to win more," Thiago said. I think this club describes what I am as well. I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible. At Liverpool, he will add a more creative edge nurtured at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy to a midfield that currently is more notable for its energy and intensity through hard-running players like Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner.