Liverpool look to pick up where they left off

Madrid: The English Premier League kicks off the new decade with a slew of New Year's Day matches for bleary-eyed fans to tune into as Liverpool look to pick things up where they left off in 2019 having gone 19 matches unbeaten.

Jurgen Klopp's side sits atop the table with a game in hand and gets ready to host Sheffield United at Anfield on January 2, reports Efe news.

The Merseyside team has only dropped two points so far this season thanks to a draw with arch-rivals Manchester United.

It is a string of tightly packed fixtures for Liverpool, who will have to see of Chris Wilder's side on New Year's Day before taking on cross-city rivals Everton in the FA Cup on January 5.

Arsenal, currently in 12th and under the new management of Mikel Arteta, and Manchester United, coached by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, currently in 5th, will also go head-to-head on the first day of 2020.

Everton gets set to tackle Manchester City, whose bid to defend the title seems to be fading in 3rd place, 14 points behind Liverpool. Pep Guardiola will hope playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, who has assisted 12 goals so far this season, continues his top form.

Carlo Ancelotti, Everton's newest arrival, might place his trust in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored a double to give the Toffees a win against Newcastle over the Christmas period.

Fans of second-place Leicester will travel to the northeast for a game with Newcastle, in which the Foxes will hope to reduce the gap with Liverpool.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea, meanwhile, go down to Brighton with the wind in their sails after a victory against rivals Arsenal in the London derby.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will head to St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton as the London team fights it out for a European qualifying spot following a 2-2 draw with Norwich.

At the bottom of the table, David Moyes returns to the helm of West Ham following Manuel Pellegrini's dismissal to take on Bournemouth in a duel to escape the grasp of relegation.