Liverpool charge to 4-0 win over Wolves in EPL

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah scored his ninth goal in 10 Premier League games as Liverpool eased to a 4-0 win over Wolverhampton to keep pace with Tottenham at the top of the table.

Fans were at Anfield for the first time with Liverpool as the defending league champion. Liverpool put together a composed game for the 2,000 supporters, and free of the defensive jitters which have marred some performances this season, to deny Wolves any real chance at the points. Wolves is 10th.

Caoimh n Kelleher, replacing the injured Alisson Becker in Liverpool's goal, was tested early on when he had to backpedal to his post to push away a lobbed effort by Daniel Podence.

Salah seized on a mistake from Wolves defender Conor Coady to put Liverpool ahead soon after. Coady spent too long watching the ball as he prepared to control a high ball with his chest, and Salah stole it from him and scored past Rui Patricio.

Coady was awarded a penalty just before halftime when it appeared he had been hit by Sadio Mane as the Liverpool forward tried to clear with an overhead kick. A video review showed there was no contact, however, and the decision was overturned.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored the second goal on the counterattack in the 58th, bearing down on the Wolves penalty area before hitting an unstoppable curling shot into the top-right corner from just outside the box. Joel Matip tightened Liverpool's hold on the game with a towering header at a free kick. The fourth came when Wolves' Nelson Semedo turned Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross into his own net as he tried to block Mane.