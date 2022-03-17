Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0

London: Liverpool reignited the Premier League title race and came within a point of the top spot with a 2-0 win over Arsenal after scoring two second-half goals to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Diogo Jota and substitute Roberto Firmino found the net within eight minutes of each other after a flat first-half performance from the visitors at Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool now has 69 points, one behind Manchester City, which slipped up with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday. If Liverpool can win its remaining nine matches, including against City on April 10, the Reds will win the league.

Of course we have momentum, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. But momentum is the most fragile flower on the planet.

His team is trying to reclaim the Premier League title from City, which lifted the trophy last season. Liverpool won it in 2020, its 19th league title overall.

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson predicted the title race could go down to the wire.

They are a point ahead, he said. They are a fantastic team, one of the best in the world. Then it's a sprint to the finish line.

Jota beat Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the near post in the 54th minute after the Liverpool forward latched onto a throughball from midfielder Thiago Alc ntara. Ramsdale got a hand to Jota's shot, but the keeper should have done better to keep the ball out.

The goal sparked wild celebrations in the away end as the Liverpool players ran over to their fans in the corner. That was Jota's last action on the field as Klopp made a double substitution, bringing on Mohamed Salah, who had recovered from a foot injury, and Firmino. It didn't take long for Firmino to repay his manager's faith. Robertson drove to the byline before cutting it back for the Brazilian, who flicked the ball past Ramsdale for Liverpool's second in the 62nd.