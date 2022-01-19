Lewandowski wins FIFA best player vote ahead of Messi, Salah

Zurich: Robert Lewandowski was voted the best men's player in the world, retaining the FIFA award he won last year despite being left off the ballot paper filed by runner-up Lionel Messi.

The Bayern Munich forward on Monday overturned the result last month of the Ballon d'Or prize where he placed second behind Messi, who finally led Argentina to a senior title at the 2021 Copa Am rica. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool placed third.

"I am very honoured to win this trophy, Lewandowski said on a video link from Munich. The trophy was presented by club officials during the online ceremony hosted at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Monday.

Lewandowski was the overwhelming choice of national team captains and coaches plus selected media in more than 200 countries, yet was almost caught by Messi, who got more than double the number of votes from fans worldwide than the Poland captain.

All three candidates voted as captains of their national teams, and Lewandowski ranked Messi second of his three choices. Salah had Lewandowski and Messi in his top three.

Messi did not pick either of his closest rivals in the voting. His top two choices were Neymar and Kylian Mapp , now his teammates since joining Paris Saint-Germain in August.

Lewandowski broke two Bundesliga records by scoring 41 goals for Bayern in its title-winning 2020-21 season and 43 in the calendar year of 2021. Both marks were held since 1972 by another Bayern great, Gerd M ller.

"If you ask me that a few years ago if it was possible, I would have told you, no, it's impossible to score so many goals in the Bundesliga," said Lewandowski, who has scored four more in two games this year.

In the women's award, Alexia Putellas added the FIFA trophy to her Ballon d'Or victory. Putellas captained Barcelona to its first Women's Champions League title and teammate Jennifer Hermoso placed third in the FIFA vote. The runner-up was Sam Kerr of beaten finalist Chelsea.

Chelsea swept the coaching awards in a year when its men's and women's teams led by Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes reached their Champions League finals.

Tuchel again finished ahead of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola to repeat the result of their European title game. Guardiola placed third having led City to the English Premier League title, and into a runaway lead this season after beating Chelsea on Saturday.

Roberto Mancini was second in the FIFA voting after leading Italy to win the European Championship.

Hayes seemed surprised to win the coaching award for women's soccer ahead of Lluis Cortes. His Barcelona team beat Chelsea 4-0 in the Champions League final. Sarina Wiegman, who moved from 2017 European champion Netherlands to take over at England,

was third.