Lewandowski voted Bundesliga's Player of the Season

Berlin: Bayern Munich's free-coring striker Robert Lewandowski has been named as Bundesliga's Player of the season.

Lewandowski won more than 50 per cent of the votes and defeated the likes of Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho, Amine Harit, Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry.

Borussia Dortmund star Sancho finished second overall, with Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz completing the podium.

Lewandowski started the new season in perfect fashion, and was deservedly voted Player of the Month for August. He continued to perform strongly throughout, and was once again the league's leading goalscorer, according to the official Bundesliga website.

The 31-year-old was chasing one record after another this season, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score in 11 consecutive matches at the start of the campaign. By that stage, he had already been on the scoresheet 16 times.

After netting against Fortuna Dusseldorf, the Pole completed his collection and has now scored against every current club in the top flight.

Lewandowski built on his August win and ultimately fired Bayern to a record eighth consecutive Bundesliga title with his 31st goal of the season in 1-0 win over Werder Bremen.