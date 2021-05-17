Leicester win FA Cup for first time, beating Chelsea

London: Youri Tielemans was preparing for the FA Cup final when he received a text message with a clear instruction: Aim for the top corner.

When the ball landed at the Leicester midfielder's feet, 63 minutes into the 140th final, a powerful shot from 30 meters was aimed just where he had been advised.

It was a sensational way to win the FA Cup for the first time in Leicester's 137-year history, 1-0 against Champions League finalist Chelsea.

Even sweeter than the strike was Leicester being able to celebrate in front of its own fans as Wembley Stadium hosted England's biggest crowd more than 20,000 who tested negative for the Coronavirus in 14 months.

Wow, what a finish," Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said.

I didn't dare to celebrate because there's always VAR.

Not that time. Instead, the video assistant review came to Leicester's rescue in the 89th minute to prevent Wes Morgan from a moment of heartache.

The 37-year-old club captain had been on the pitch for only seven minutes when he accidentally deflected in former teammate Ben Chilwell's cross. But one of those marginal offsides that so irritate players and fans was detected and the roars of Leicester fans were even louder than the moment Tielemans scored.

After losing four finals the first in 1949 at the old Wembley Leicester's name is finally etched onto the cup of world football's oldest competition. The team from central England is a champion again, five years after Morgan collected the Premier League trophy.

Players such as Chilwell and N'Golo Kante to Chelsea have left since that improbable 5,000-1 title triumph but Morgan and matchday captain Schmeichel are still there to celebrate again, this time in a moment tinged with sadness.

Inside the jerseys at Wembley were photos of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the club's Thai owner until he died in 2018 when his helicopter crashed in flames next to King Power Stadium.