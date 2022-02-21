Leader AC Milan drop points

Milan: Italian league leader AC Milan dropped crucial points in the title race after drawing 2-2 at last-place Salernitana.

Milan is two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan, which has played two fewer games, and three points ahead of third-place Napoli, which has one game in hand.

It could have been worse for Milan coach Stefano Pioli's side, as Croatia forward Ante Rebic rescued a point with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area in the 77th after being set up by striker Olivier Giroud on Saturday. Five minutes earlier, striker Milan Djuric headed Salerintana ahead. The game started well for Milan. Brazilian midfielder Junior Messias put Milan ahead in the fifth minute but striker Federico Bonazzoli equalized for the home side in the 29th with a fine scissor kick after goalkeeper Mike Maignan failed to properly clear a cross.

Inter hosts midtable Sassuolo on Sunday and Napoli goes to play Cagliari on Monday.

Veteran Franck Ribery captained Salernitana and the former France winger missed a good chance in the second minute. Milan punished the home side moments later when defender Theo Hernandez made a typically surging run from near the halfway line and played a clever pass into the path of Messias, who curled the ball confidently into the left

of the net.