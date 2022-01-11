Latham, Boult star as NZ dominate 2nd Test

Christchurch: Tom Latham scored 252, Devon Conway banked another century and Ross Taylor likely played his last test innings as New Zealand declared at 521-6 on Monday before bowling out Bangladesh for 126 on the second day of the second cricket test. Trent Boult took 5-43, including his 300th test wicket to join Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and his new ball partner Tim Southee among New Zealanders who have taken 300 wickets in tests. The milestone came in Boult's 75th test at an average of 27.35, along with his ninth five-wicket hauls in tests.

It definitely means a lot, Boult said. I suppose as a team we're not about the milestones but it definitely means a lot to join an exclusive club, tough to get a membership.

Latham declared New Zealand's first innings halfway through the middle session on day two at Christchurch, and Boult and Southee raced through the Bangladesh top order to leave the tourists' 11-4 in the seventh over challenging their test low score of 43.

Yasir Ali showed fortitude to post a maiden test half century and was out for 55 just before stumps.

Latham took two catches at second slip among those four early wickets to keep up his outsized influence on the match which represented a massive shift in fortunes of the series after Bangladesh shocked World Test Champion New Zealand by winning the series-opener by eight wickets.

Latham's second double century in tests was a mammoth innings which began when he lost the toss Sunday for the sixth time as New Zealand's stand-in captain. It ended 552 minutes, or 5 1/2 sessions, later after Latham had shared partnerships of 148 for the first wicket with Will Young and 215 for the second wicket with Conway.