Late Jagmohan Dalmiya's son Avishek becomes youngest CAB president at 38

Kolkata: Former BCCI president late Jagmohan Dalmiya's son Avishek on Wednesday became the youngest president of Cricket Association Bengal at the age of 38 after being elected unopposed.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, a former Bengal left-hander, is the new joint secretary, a post that has been vacated by Dalmiya junior before his elevation. The CAB president's post was lying vacant after former India captain Sourav Ganguly took over the reins of BCCI.

However Avishek will go for a cooling-off period from November 6, 2021 as per the Lodha recommended Constitution giving him a tenure of about 22 months.

Avishek thus became the 18th president of CAB with his father holding the office for two terms. Looking dapper in a blue suit, CAB tie, Avishek turned emotional taking charge of the same chair where his father sat in his two terms in office from 1992-93 to 2006 and then from 2008-09 till his demise on September 20, 2015.

"Right from my childhood, I always heard my father saying 'Eden is a temple of worship'. That sentiment will

run with me always," Avishek said in his first address as CAB president.

"He was very passionate about Eden Gardens. It was really emotional that I could sit in this room. I only be a fool if I compare myself with any of the former CAB presidents. Their statures were different."

BCCI president Ganguly, who had an evening flight to catch to London, also came to greet Avishek with his daughter Sana. Snehasish also turned emotional and recalled his playing days after taking charge of the office.

"It was a dream to play for state and I played for 10-11 years. Yesterday, I was really emotional remembering my playing days. Now as an administrator, we have got a very young team and we are confident to take Bengal cricket forward," Snehasish, who has been an assistant secretary more than a decade back, said.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will deliver the lecture at Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave in March, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya announced on Wednesday.

The conclave will be held on the eve of India-South Africa third ODI at Eden Gardens slated for March 18, Avishek said after taking charge as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal.