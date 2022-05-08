Largest ever contingent of 8,500 players to take part in 4th edition

New Delhi: Largest ever contingent of 8500 players from across the country would participate in the 4th Khelo India Youth Games. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said this during the launch of Logo, Anthem, Jersey and Mascot for the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 today in Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula.

The minister said Haryana with just about 2 per cent of the country's population has given the country a major share of medals in most of the sports events. Stressing for the preservation of traditional sports, Shri Thakur said that five traditional games namely Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba and Yogasana would be part of the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

He said that the Youth Games and the recently concluded University Games under Khelo India would definitely inspire youth to go for big targets in future.

The Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports said that the Government of India is steadfast in its efforts for the athletes to excel.

'Jaya' the black buck and 'Vijay' the tiger are the mascots for Khelo India Youth Games.

The name of the Mascot for Haryana for Khelo India Youth Games-21 is 'Dhakad'.