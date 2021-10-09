Lahiri shoots 70, makes cut easily at Las Vegas

Las Vegas: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot one-under 70 in the second round to make the cut comfortably at the Shriners Children's Open here.



The Indian ace is now seven-under and T-30, a fall from being T-10 after the first round.

Lahiri found as many as 14 greens in regulation but did not get a closer look at birdie putts and let go off some chances between 10-15 feet. He had just two birdies and one bogey.

Lahiri's chip on Par-3 fifth went 21 yards to the green from where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. He birdied the 420-yard par-4 10th hole and the 341-yard par-4 15th.

On the 15th, he had a great chip to one foot for birdie.

Lahiri missed the cut last week where Indian-American Sahith Theegala after leading for three rounds ended T-8. This week Theegala (70-68) missed the cut as it fell at 5-under.

Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey are tied for the lead at 14-under, while Sam Burns, winner of the Sanderson Farms last week, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13-under.

The 25-year-old Burns has won twice in the last six months and also lost in a playoff at a World Golf Championships event and finished one shot out of a playoff at Riviera this year. So, he is looking at another run for another title.

Im (63-65) and Ramey (63-65) each closed their afternoon rounds with birdies on the par-5 ninth, with Ramey making a 13-footer after hitting his approach into the right greenside bunker.

They were at 14-under 128 at the TPC Summerlin, which also had rain. Im won the Honda Classic last year for his first PGA TOUR title.

The 29-year-old Ramey is making third start of the year and fifth in his PGA TOUR career.

The highest-ranked player in the field at No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking Louis Oosthuizen is at 10-under in T-13.

After a stunning first-round 10-under 61, first-round leader Sung Kang shot 2-over 73 and was T17 at 8-under.

Matthew Wolff (67), who lost in a playoff last year, was 11 under with winner Matt Jones (67), Adam Hadwin (64), Andrew Putnam (64), Slovakian silver medallist Rory Sabbatini (66), Harry Hall (65) and Talor Gooch (67).