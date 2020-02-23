Lahiri rides roller-coaster for 70 in 3rd round at Puerto Rico Open

Rio Grande (Puerto Rico): Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a third straight 70 in a roller-coaster performance to lie tied-38th at the Puerto Rico Open here.

Playing once again in windy conditions, Lahiri shot seven birdies, six pars and five bogeys and he is now six-under 210.

Compatriot Arjun Atwal (72) was tied-54 and Daniel Chopra (73) was T-64.

PGA TOUR rookie Viktor Hovland shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round. Hovland is looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour.

Lahiri, starting the day at four-under, opened with a bogey but got back the shot on second. A birdie on fifth was followed by back-to-back bogeys on sixth and seventh and birdies on eighth and ninth. That meant only two pars on the front nine.

On the back nine, he birdied 10th and 12th to get to three-under, only to give away a shot on 13th. He made up with a birdie on 14th and then had three more pars — the longest stretch of pars for him during the day — but bogeyed the 18th, where he had a long birdie on first day.

Atwal had one birdie, an eagle on par-5 fifth and three bogeys for an even 72.

Hovland, the 22-year-old Norwegian who won the 2018 US Amateur at Pebble Beach and then won low amateur honours at the Masters and US Open, birdied all four par-5 holes at Coco Beach. His back nine 31 gave him a 64 and a total of 18-under 198 total.

Martin Laird was second after a 63. His round included eagles on the par-5 second and par-4 10th, where he holed out a wedge.

Josh Teater was two strokes back at 16 under after a 66. Emiliano Grillo had a 69 to get to 13 under. Patrick Rodgers (66) and Sam Ryder (69) were 12 under.