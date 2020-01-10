Labuschagne aspires to emulate Kohli as top performer in all formats

New Delhi: In-form Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne says he considers the upcoming ODI series against India a big opportunity in his quest to emulate Virat Kohli and Steve Smith across all formats.

The 22-year-old right-handed batsman scored back-to-back Test centuries against Pakistan and another ton and a double hundred against New Zealand in the summer before embarking on the ODI tour of India where he will find out whether he makes his shorter-format debut or not.

Labuschagne, who can be handy with his leg-breaks, says long-term consistency across formats would be his major goals for the future.

"You look at the guys I look up to and aspire to -- Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root. They've been doing it for a very long time, five, six years they've been consistent, not just in one format, but two or more formats," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

Australia will play a three-match ODI series against India starting January 14 in Mumbai. The team landed in the country on Thursday night.

"...I've had some success this summer but the real challenge for me is to be more consistent going on and being able to keep putting continued performances on the board. If I can continue to do that, then that's obviously going to be the challenge for me," said Labuschagne who has scored 1459 runs from 14 Tests.

Having got his first chance to be in the white ball squad, he said the one-day series in India would be an opportunity to show a slightly different aspect of his game.

"...that's a really exciting challenge too. It's going to be tough conditions in India and they're obviously a very strong side. So just about enjoying the challenge and not getting too far ahead of yourself, taking it ball by ball and game by game," he said.