Kylian Mbappé scores his 100th goal for PSG

Paris: Kylian Mbappé scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain, netting a brace as the French league leader beat Monaco 2-0 on Sunday.

The France star, who scored twice midweek in the Champions League in a 4-1 win against Club Brugge, gave PSG the lead from the penalty spot and doubled his tally just before halftime from Lionel Messi's assist.

At the age of 22 years and 357 days, Mbappé is the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single team in the French top flight, according to Opta's analysis of statistics since 1950.

The comfortable win increased PSG's lead over second-place Marseille to 13 points.

PSG had only a couple of chances in the first half and converted both as Mbappé showed no mercy for the club he helped to the French league title in 2017. The hosts were awarded a penalty after Djibril Sidibe fouled Angel Di Maria. Mbappé took the penalty and beat Monaco goalkeeper Alexander N bel to break the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Messi initiated the counterattack that led to PSG's second goal. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner intercepted a pass, ran past defenders before setting up Mbappé , who curled a shot into the back of the net.

Senegal striker Bamba Dieng scored with a stunning acrobatic volley as Marseille won 2-0 at Strasbourg to move up to second.

Jorge Sampaoli's team broke the deadlock near the hour-mark when Dieng connected with a cross from Luis Henrique and unleashed his right-footed bicycle kick.

Dieng was also at the start of the move, having recovered the ball in midfield. It was Dieng's first goal since September after he went through a nine-match goalless drought.

"It was an incredible goal," Sampaoli said.

Marseille, which boasts the league's best defense, produced a ninth clean sheet this season. Only Liverpool has done better in the five top European leagues.

Defender Duje Caleta-Car sealed Marseille's win in the 81st, heading home a corner kick from Dimitri Payet at the near post. The result lifted Marseille one point above third-place Rennes.

Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes kept his team afloat with a pair of decisive saves as Lyon secured a 0-0 draw at defending champion Lille.