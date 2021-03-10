Škriniar helps Inter beat Atalanta 1-0

Milan: Inter Milan moved six points clear at the top of Serie A after a 1-0 win at home against high-scoring Atalanta.

Defender Milan kriniar scored early in the second half on Monday and boosted Inter's chances of winning its first Italian league title in more than a decade.

Inter's seventh successive win saw it restore its healthy advantage over second-placed AC Milan. It is also 10 points clear of third-placed Juventus, which has played a match less.

"Our rivals had won and closed the gap so it was inevitable that we felt a certain pressure, which will keep on increasing," Inter coach Antonio Conte said.

"Moreover, we were facing an Atalanta side which takes points off all the big teams. We've taken home a really important win against a team which could have disrupted our title bid but which is now 13 points behind us."

It was the first time Atalanta failed to score away from home in Serie A since 2019, and Gian Piero Gasperini's side remained fifth, a point behind Roma.

"We had a good match, we're satisfied but angry because of the result," Gasperini said.

"For the game that we had we feel we deserved more than a defeat. "But we were playing against Inter, which is first in the standings and on course for the title: it's their year. We'll come out of this match stronger, with more belief."