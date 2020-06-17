Kohli, Rohit, Bhutia pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in Galwan clash
New Delhi: India's leading sportspersons, including cricket captain Virat Kohli and former football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, have paid tributes to the 20 Army personnel killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.
The clash at the Galwan valley was the biggest Indo-China military confrontation in over five decades and escalated the volatile border standoff in the region.
"Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time," Kohli wrote on his twitter page.
His white ball deputy Rohit Sharma also mourned the death of the soldiers.
"Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength," Rohit tweeted.
Bhutia, who has also dabbled in politics, termed the attack a "planned one".
"China had asked all its citizens to leave India few weeks back. The killing of our soldiers in LAC was a I think a planned one.
"We completely condemn this cowardly act of China. Indian Govt should take strong necessary action and not bow down to Chinese aggression," Bhutia wrote on the micro-blogging site.
Olympic bronze medal winning duo of wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and shuttler Saina Nehwal and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan were also among the notable athletes to pay tributes.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Catholic diocese in Kerala allows cremation of COVID-19...17 Jun 2020 7:47 AM GMT
Urvashi Rautela is 'open to ideas'17 Jun 2020 7:45 AM GMT
Arrange to send back 686 labourers stranded at Azadpur...17 Jun 2020 7:31 AM GMT
C'garh CM writes to Gadkari, seeks completion of NH projects17 Jun 2020 7:23 AM GMT
Class 12 student handles bodies of COVID-19 patients for...17 Jun 2020 7:21 AM GMT