Kohli retains 5th spot, Rahul climbs to 6th in ICC T20I rankings

Dubai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his fifth position while wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul gained one spot to be in sixth place in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

With 762 points, Kohli is behind England's David Malan (888 points), Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch (830), Pakistan captain Babar Azam (828) and New Zealand opener Devon Conway (774).

Rahul, who has 743 points, and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have climbed a rung each to be placed sixth and seventh respectively.

Rahul and Kohli are the only two Indians to feature in the top-10 among batsmen. No Indian features in the top-10 among bowlers and all-rounders in the latest T20I rankings.

In the ODI rankings, Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma remained in the top five, occupying the second and third spots respectively, behind Azam.

Indian pace ace Japrit Bumrah, the lone bowler from the country in the top 10, dropped a spot to sixth place, while Ravindra Jadeja remained in the ninth position in the all-rounders' list.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes reached a career-best third position among bowlers after a fine show against Sri Lanka in the three-match ICC Men's ricket World Cup Super League series.

Woakes, who grabbed six wickets in two matches, including a haul of four for 18 in the first ODI, has advanced four slots in the list led by New Zealand's Trent Boult with Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz in second place.