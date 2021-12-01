Kohli, Maxwell, Rohit, MS Dhoni retained ahead of IPL mega auction

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and M S Dhoni were predictably retained by their respective IPL teams on Tuesday while Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal were among the big names to be released ahead of the mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained their former captain Kohli alongside Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

Even before the players' retention deadline, it was a given that Mumbai Indians would retain India's T20 captain Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

India's greatest white ball skipper and Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his team's second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fourth name in the list. Moeen Ali has also been retained by CSK.

The major names to be released are out of form all-rounder Hardik Pandya and dashing keeper batter Ishan Kishan.