Kohli loses cool in presser following Christchurch defeat

Christchurch : India skipper Virat Kohli had a fiery exchange with a journalist who asked him to tone down his aggression following team's crushing defeat in the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval.

India lost the Christchurch Test by seven wickets on Monday, thus suffering from their first-ever whitewash under Kohli and in the post-match presser, the Indian skipper was asked about his on-field antics during the match which didn't go down too well with the 31-year-old cricketer.

On Day Two of the Test match, Kohli was seen giving angry send-offs to Kiwi batters and animatedly celebrating the fall of wickets during the first two sessions. On one particular instance, Kohli was even seen using an expletive towards the crowd.

Speaking to reporters after culmination of the Test, one of the journalists asked Kohli: "Virat, what's your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at (Kane) Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don't you think you should set a better example on the field?"

The Indian skipper got riled up with the question and told the reporter: "I am asking you the answer."

"You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you."

This was not the first time that Kohli lost his cool in press conferences after India defeats.

After the first Test as well where India lost by 10 wickets in Wellington, Kohli -- while replying about India's batting failures -- had said that there are a lot of people who want to get into their head knowing they are a side "who can beat anyone anywhere" by making "too much out of" loss at the Basin Reserve.

In 2018, he had lashed out at a journalist after the 1-4 Test series defeat in England.

Kohli had a tough New Zealand tour as he could manage to score just 50 runs in the four Test innings he played against the Black Caps.