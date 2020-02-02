Kohli has ensured his emotions work for him and not against team

New Delhi: Australian great Ian Chappell has lauded India captain Virat Kohli for being able to channelise his "highly emotional temperament" towards building a versatile team that has tasted plenty of overseas success.

"When he first became captain, especially of the Test team, I thought his highly emotional temperament might be detrimental to his leadership. Instead, he has ensured his emotions work for him and not against the team," Chappell wrote in ESPNcricinfo.

"This is in line with his clear-thinking approach to the game. To hear Kohli talk about batting, and particularly his rationale for eschewing the innovative short-form shots (he doesn't want them to corrupt his Test-match style), is to listen to a master who comprehends his craft."

He said India has become a "versatile" side under Kohli's captaincy, which has resulted in better overseas performances.