Istanbul 2020 comes a little closer as Round of 16 draws were made on Monday in Nyon. Oftentimes, we look forward to a number of mouth-watering clashes in UEFA Champions League (UCL) because that's what the all-encompassing League games fail to offer. That said, it is always a question of the season as to who reigns in Europe. While UCL is a tremendous opportunity for all qualified clubs to earn the extra buck, a matter of prestige is where the gravity of the situation grows exponentially. Of course, winning the Champions League means the scope for an additional two trophies which, in the footballing world, is priceless for clubs striving to etch history.

The draw threw several interesting fixtures for February-March knockouts. Dortmund drew Paris in what was easily a nightmarish lottery for the Germans. They managed to overcome the qualification dilemma which extended till the final matchday — with many thanks to Barça for their generous victory over Inter —but odds support PSG in favour of advancing to the last 8. Neymar's return from injury will bolster a thriving PSG attack whose quick feet is sure to leave the Dortmund defence searching for answers. With 5 clean sheets of possible 6, unlocking PSG defence will be an intense affair for Reus and co.

Perhaps the most alluring fixture of the round where anyone can edge out, Zidane's Madrid will take on Guardiola's Manchester City in a high-intensity encounter. Both teams have a tremendously high capacity to counterattack and a balanced team to hold the play. Midfield will be the lynchpin in the two legs as both Madrid and City will bank heavily on playmakers, given a disciplined defence line on either side. Choosing a side is almost impossible as both teams have stars, youth sensations as well as highly tactical managers at the helm of affairs. In this anybody's game, however, Madrid may edge out based on its profound UCL experience. Still, it will be a delightful encounter.

In what seems more like a Europa League fixture, Italians Atlanta will take on Spanish Valencia for a berth in the last 8. Atlanta has impressed viewers through its persistence in squeezing through to the knockouts while it took last-matchday effort for Valencia to get here. Having defeated Ajax by a goal, not only did Valencia qualify but allowed Chelsea to come through, sending Ajax — who defeated Madrid & Juventus last year — to Europa League. If Valencia could do that, Atlanta should not be tougher. But surprises will be in store for both teams.

Holders Liverpool will meet Atletico Madrid in hopes of carrying forward their high-spirited campaign which has seen the Reds form a ten-point lead in the Premier League race. A most-interesting fixture beside Madrid vs City, what sets these two matches apart is the sort of gameplay. While goals will be galore in Madrid-City match, the defence will be in the spotlight at Atleti-Liverpool. Like a heartbeat in the Liverpool team sheet, Van Dijk's credentials will be on display as a disciplined Atleti hope to withstand persistent attacks from one of the finest trio in Europe — Mane, Firmino and Salah. Reds are favourites to advance and it will take a special something from Diego Simeone's side to conjure a major upset for holders.

In a repeat of 2012 UCL Final at Allianz Arena — where Bayern astonishingly lost to Chelsea on penalties — Frank Lampard will come back to face the Bavarians, but as a manager. While it is easy to discard a work-in-progress Chelsea when pitted against in-form Bayern München, UCL precedents prevent us from doing so. Chelsea crawled out of its group but it will be a true test for the Blues as they meet an inspired Bayern who has scored most goals (24) of any team in the group stage this season and has the best Goal Difference of 19.

Not much to be worried about for Juventus when they take on Olympique Lyonnais in the Round of 16. Though Juve was forced out of UCL by an inspired Ajax last season, despite their special signing in talisman Ronaldo, it will not be the same this time as Juventus will dismantle the French outfit in totality. But, Lyon will certainly not go down without putting up a fight, and even a home victory if they stretch their legs too much.

What remains a tough fixture to predict despite seemingly easy is RB Leipzig taking on Mourinho's Spurs. For most, Leipzig's presence is surprising and equally surprising is their League form. A club formed a decade ago sits atop the Bundesliga with most goals scored (45) — that's indeed dreamy for a club with such little presence in history. On the other hand, last season's finalists have looked patchy owing to changes at the office. Despite Pochettino's sacking, Spurs, however, don't have to change much in their tactics as Mourinho is equally defensive and adores counterattacking football — something Spurs inherently excel at. However, against an uncanny Leipzig, Spurs may have to park the bus and fire cannons to yield a comfortable route to quarters.

Carlo Ancelotti's exit has put some tactical pressure on Napoli but come February — when the fixtures will begin — Napoli will have to take on the mighty Barcelona. In contemporary times, we have grown adept with Barcelona's Round of 16 thrashings — 5-1 against Lyon in '19, 4-1 against Chelsea in '18 — and that may be the reason to discard Napoli this term. While Napoli may be able to edge past Barca in the first leg owing to a poor away-record from Blaugrana, however, it will find it very hard to beat Barcelona in Camp Nou; even the majestic margin of 4-0 was surrendered by PSG back in '16 when Barca staged a record come-back of 6-1 in the second leg to advance on aggregate. For Barcelona, minus the defensive errors, a clean win is in sight.

As much as team sheets and tactics are important in these fixtures, much also depends on form and mentality. While the said teams may give their best in the run-up to these fixtures, the outcome might not be what we anticipate. Besides, injuries plague all teams and it is perhaps a combination of all adverse factors that provide any team with the edge they require to qualify. Given how the fixtures are scheduled for Mid-February and early-March, the mantra for teams must be to practice out tactics and formation while supporting an active squad-rotation policy to keep players fresh and ready when the time comes. Poor squad rotation can prove costly for mighty teams as club football gets intense in the second half of season. Much, therefore, rests on the shoulders of

the able managers who will have to set the wining mentality besides keeping things smooth and running for when the ultimate showtime arrives.

Much excitement revolves around these fixtures and predictions are galore but only the day will show who goes through and who perishes. History is a testimony to how strong teams have lost, good leads have been surrendered and underdogs have staged the biggest upset. Is the road to Istanbul apparent and predictable or out of a fairy-tale? Stay tuned.