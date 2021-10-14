KKR beat DC by 3 wickets in dramatic second qualifier to enter IPL final

Sharjah: Rahul Tripathi struck a stunning six in the penultimate delivery after opener Venkatesh Iyer's brilliant half century to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets in the drama-filled second qualifier and enter the IPL final here on Wednesday.

Two-time champions KKR will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash in Dubai on Friday.

The 26-year-old Iyer was the star of the day as he struck a 41-ball 55, laced with four boundaries and three sixes. He shared a 96-run stand for the opening wicket with the talented Shubman Gill (46 off 46 balls) in 12.2 overs to seemingly take the game away from DC's reach.

But the match took an incredible dramatic turn towards the end when KKR lost five wickets for seven runs, four of them for duck.

KKR were cruising at 123 for 1 in 15.5 overs but from their on they suffered a stunning batting collapse.

Nitish Rana (13) was out in the last ball of the 16th over and he was followed by Gill four balls later. Still, there was no panic in the KKR camp before Dinesh Kartik's (0) dismissal in the final ball of the 18th over sent alarm bells.