Kiwis end 18-year drought vs Proteas in 1st Test

Christchurch: New Zealand needed only an extended session to complete an innings and 276-run win over South Africa in the first test on Saturday, its first test victory over the Proteas in 18 years.

Tim Southee took 5-35 as New Zealand bowled out South Africa for 111 in its second innings after only 32 overs on the third day at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

South Africa started the day at 34-3, trailing New Zealand by 353 runs after making only 95 in its first innings. New Zealand batted once and made 482 with Henry Nicholls making 105 and Tom Blundell 96.

Matt Henry was man of the match for his 7-23 in South Africa's first innings and his 58, batting at No. 11. Henry took 2-32 in the second innings, finishing with match figures of 9-55.

It was pretty to come here and for us all to have a performance like that, said Henry who only played in the absence of Trent Boult who is on paternity leave.

It's been brilliant. It is pretty special to get man of the match here on such a great occasion and in a great win like that.

Never out of the spotlight, Henry took the first wicket on Saturday with only the second ball of the day, accelerating New Zealand's progress to a victory which now puts it in a strong position to win a test series over South Africa for the first time. New Zealand's win on Saturday was only its fifth over South Africa in 45 tests.

The win also improved New Zealand's standing in the World Test Championship as it defends the inaugural title. It came into the match in sixth place after its shared series with Bangladesh last month.

The second test begins at Hagley Oval next Friday.

We were pretty much out-skilled in all three departments of test cricket, South Africa captain Dean Elgar said.

South Africa came into the test after a series win India. We failed to execute the basics, I'd say," Elgar added. Not a very good show for us considering what we built up prior to coming to New Zealand playing this test series so extremely disappointing.