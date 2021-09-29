Kim Clijsters loses to Hsieh Su-wei in return to the WTA Tour

Chicago: Kim Clijsters lost in her latest return to the WTA Tour, dropping a three-setter against Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

It was Clijsters' first match on Monday since a first-round loss at the 2020 US. Open a little more than a year ago. That was part of a 0-3 record last season after the former No. 1-ranked player made a comeback that was interrupted by knee surgery in October and when she got COVID-19 this January.

Clijsters, a mother of three who wakes up at 5 a.m. at her family's home in New Jersey to train, received a wild card for the Chicago tournament. But she was eliminated by Hsieh, an Australian Open quarterfinalist who closed out a 6-3 5-7 6-3 victory in 2 hours, 18 minutes.

"Some good things, some bad things, and inconsistency," the 38-year-old Clijsters said.

"But I think for me the most important thing is that, what I talked with my coach and my trainer about, my fitness coach, was physically being able to get through these matches without big concerns. That was the main goal. "I came close today, but still have a good feeling about, you know I've made progression and I think that's the most important thing." Clijsters made it to the French Open final as a teenager in 2001, part of a 0-4 mark in Grand Slam title matches before a triumph at the 2005

US Open.