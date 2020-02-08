Kiera Walsh extends stay at Man City till 2023

London: English footballer Kiera Walsh has extended her stay at Manchester City by signing a new three-year deal with the club. The lifelong City fan has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, committing her future to the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Walsh, 22, has been a mainstay in midfield since breaking into the senior squad as a teenager, proving the engine in the City machine which has secured three Continental Cups, two FA Cups, a league title and successive Champions League semi-finals since her debut in 2014.

"It's amazing," Walsh said. "It's important I've renewed my contract with the club I grew up supporting. It's a special moment for me in my career.

"I still have to pinch myself a little bit sometimes when I'm in and around the building and in training.

"I'm really happy to have put pen to paper."

One of the club's longest-serving players, Walsh has clocked up 142 appearances in sky blue, scoring five goals, including a long-range effort in the 2019 FA Women's Cup Final against West Ham.

In addition to securing more silverware, the midfielder hopes to add more goals to her collection, targeting what would be one very special strike against Manchester United.