Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana dominates in wrestling events

Panchkula: Haryana completely dominated the wrestling match played on Sunday during Khelo India Youth Games-2021.



In wrestling, the girls showed that they are no less. Wrestlers from Haryana have shown their prowess in wrestling to retain their place in the medal tally of Khelo India by winning 5 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals for the state. 2 out of 5 gold medals went to girls.

A clean sweep of Haryana in 51 kg weight category wrestling

Haryana made a clean sweep in the 51 kg weight category of Greco-Roman boys wrestling. The match played for the gold medal was the most special as both the players were from Haryana in which Ronit won the gold medal with 3 points and Rahul won the silver medal with 1 point. In the same event, Kapil Dalal of Haryana and Smile of Punjab won bronze medals.

On this occasion, Ronit Sharma said that he is feeling very proud by winning the gold medal. He said that he has been wrestling for 7 years.

Haryana also wins gold in 92 kg weight category wrestling

Similarly, Sahil Jaglal gave Haryana a gold in 92 kg weight class freestyle wrestling. In the final match, Sahil Jaglal made everyone proud by defeating Punjab's player Robinpreet Singh.

Gold and silver medal to Haryana in 46 kg weight category

In the final match of 46 kg weight category girls also both the players were from Haryana. Tanu defeated Sneha to win the gold medal and Sneha won silver.

Haryana dominates in 60 kg weight category as well

In the 60 kg weight category Greco-Roman boys wrestling match, both the players were also from Haryana in which Ankit defeated Ashish Mor to win the gold medal and Ashish Mor had to be content with silver. Haryana's Ravi Kumar won the bronze medal in the same event.

Haryana wins gold medal in 57 kg weight category

Haryana's Jyoti defeated Pragati Gaikwad of Maharashtra 7-0 to win the gold medal in the 57 kg weight category girls' wrestling. In the same event, Haryana's Anjali defeated Maharashtra's Sakshi Patil to win the bronze medal.