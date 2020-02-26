Khelo India University Games: KIIT campus turns into mini-India

Kolkata: The inaugural Khelo India University Games 2020 got off to a flying start at KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India on February 22,

2020.

The meet was declared open by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India through video conferencing at a colourful opening ceremony graced by Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India and other dignitaries.

It is a matter of immense pride and pleasure to organise such a mega event at KIIT in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It is the largest-of-its-kind sports extravaganza of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India and a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Govt of Odisha and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has provided all kinds of support and cooperation to make the nine-day meet a huge success.

"Hosting such a coveted event, Odisha undoubtedly is going to script history in the Indian sports", stated Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). "The Prime Minister has been encouraging sports in a big way. As a result, university students are now showing interest in sports", he said, while expressing thankfulness to the Govt of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Govt of Odisha, Chief Minister

Naveen Patnaik and particularly the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Hon'ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju.

Naveen Patnaik has been promoting sports in Odisha and has supported KIUG with

happiness.

Remarkably, KIIT is the one and only University in India where adequate international standard sports infrastructure and facilities are available. For which, Govt of India decided to pick KIIT to host Khelo India University Games. It is pertinent to note that, Govt of India has been trying its best to elevate the stature of Khelo India at par with Commonwealth Games. In view of this, KIIT has completed all sorts of preparations.

KIIT has the distinction of successfully hosting numerous National and International Games over the years to its credit. It has created and groomed many internationally acclaimed sports persons. All these have been possible only because of its excellent infrastructure. More than 4000 athletes and 1000 officials from approximately 200 universities across the country are accommodated at KIIT. KIIT is providing twin-seater air-conditioned rooms with attached bath to the

athletes.

"KIIT has always been promoting sports and sportspersons, so we have left no stone unturned to host such a coveted Grand Sports Meet successfully. To shape our dream, the officials and staff of KIIT are working diligently day in and day out under our guidance. Apart from boarding at KIIT, we have made meticulous arrangements how the players will be given a basketful of fresh fruits every morning", he added.

Khelo India features 17 different events, out of which Kalinga Stadium and JNL Indoor Stadium are the venues of two events

each.

The inaugural event was held at JNL Indoor Stadium, Cuttack. KIIT has taken the beautification and renovation measures in its surroundings area and roads in view of this mega event.