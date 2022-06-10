Khelo India: Haryana's winning spree continues in boxing

Chandigarh: Boxing is considered to be Haryana's favorite sport like wrestling and it was also expected that Haryana will dominate other teams in the boxing competitions being held during Khelo India Youth Games - 2021.



Living up to these expectations, the players of Haryana have continued their winning journey.

In the boys' boxing matches held on Friday in different weight categories, the boys have taken the lead by registering victories.

It is expected that Haryana will be on top of the medal tally by winning the maximum number of medals in Boxing.

In the 71 kg weight category, Harshit of Haryana defeated the player of Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, in the 75 kg weight category, Tejas of Haryana defeated the Chandigarh player and gave Haryana an edge with his victory.

Sports Minister boosted the spirits of the players

Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh, on Friday specially arrived to boost the morale and spirit of the players during the thrilling boxing competitions going on at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula.

On this occasion, Director, Sports Department, Pankaj Nain and Secretary, Finance, Sofia Dahiya were also present.

The Minister of State for Sports witnessed the boxing match of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh held in boys' 71 kg weight category and interacted with Harshit, the winning player of Haryana and congratulated him for his victory.

Further, the Minister of State for Sports boosted the morale of the players of both the states by entering the ring during the girls match of Punjab and Uttarakhand and wished them luck.

Thereafter, the Minister of State for Sports and other guests reached the Basketball Court and watched the Rajasthan and Chandigarh Boys' match there. During this, Sohna MLA, Sanjay Singh was also present.