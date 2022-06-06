Khelo India: Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh felicitates winners
Panchkula: Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on Sunday felicitated winning players with medals won in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games and wished them best wishes for their coming future.
He reached Tau Devilal Stadium in Panchkula and met the players and teams of different sports.
The Sports Minister also took stock of the entire system and arrangements.
The Sports Minister first came to meet the Kabaddi players. Here he met the players of the Himachal and Tamil Nadu teams.
After this, he also met the team of women players from Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. The Minister also watched the match of both the teams.
After this Sandeep Singh watched the wrestling match. He congratulated Ankit of Haryana, who won a gold medal in the 60 kg weight category, Ashish of Haryana who won a silver medal and Ravi and Varun Kumar who won bronze medals and wished them good luck for the coming future.
The Sports Minister also reached the Yoga Hall and saw the performance of Yogasanas given by the players in a musical atmosphere there.
He honoured Aranya, who won the gold medal in traditional yoga, Tanvi, who won the silver medal and Manvi Vyas, who won the bronze medal.
Sandeep Singh also honoured Sumit, who won the gold medal in traditional yoga, Rajdeep who won the silver medal and Dipanshu who won a bronze medal. He wished all the players a very bright future.
