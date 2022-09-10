Khattar congratulates Neeraj for his Diamond League feat





Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has congratulated Panipat-based star athlete Neeraj Chopra for creating history by securing the first position in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich.

He expressed pleasure over the performance of Neeraj Chopra and hoped that his stellar performance will continue in the future as well.

He said that Neeraj Chopra is one of the finest sportspersons of Haryana and has left his indelible mark in the noted International Sports Events globally.

The Chief Minister said that with this unprecedented achievement by Neeraj, the young players of the country and the state will surely draw inspiration from him and work more hard to bring laurels for the country in their respective game.

He said that the Haryana government has always stood with the players. He added that no shortfall will be allowed to the players, be it the diet allowance of the players or availability of stadiums and other things for the practice, all facilities matching International standards are being made available to the players in the state.

The Diamond League is considered the most prestigious track and field competition after the Olympics and the World Championships.

In the 13th edition of the league that started back in 2010, Neeraj has also become the first Indian athlete to create history.

He became the first Indian to win a Diamond League Grand Final title by throwing the best distance of

88.44 metres.