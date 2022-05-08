Khattar, Anurag Thakur launch Khelo India Youth Games

Chandigarh: The fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games - 2021 was launched in a grand ceremony on Saturday at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula. The Mascot, Logo, Jersey, and Theme Song of Khelo India Youth Games were also launched during this event.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the launching ceremony as the Chief Guest. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur attended as a special guest.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, MP Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and many dignitaries from the Central and State governments also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Khattar said that this grand event was a much-awaited event for Haryana as due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the programme dates got postponed thrice. But now finally the countdown for this has started today and from June 4 to 13 various sports events would be organized.

"This grand event is being organized with the combined efforts of both the State and the Central Government. Players from every province of the country will participate in this mega event. Haryana is ready to give a warm welcome to the athletes and the necessary arrangements have been made for the same," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister informed that Hockey Astroturf, Volleyball Indoor Hall, and Basketball Indoor Hall have been constructed at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula costing crores for successfully organizing these games. Besides this, synthetic athletics track, badminton hall etc. have been renovated. An international standard indoor swimming pool has also been constructed in Ambala, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that Sports is an integral part of the state's culture as Haryana's soil has a special connection with the farmers and the budding sports talent. Along with making a mark in the food bowl of India, the state players, especially daughters by constantly winning gold medals are making the state and the country proud at the National and International Levels.

Sports competitions are held on special occasions so as to reflect the inclination of the people in sports. Due to this sports culture, there is no dearth of sports talent in Haryana, said the CM.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for giving Haryana this golden opportunity of organizing the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games-2021, the Chief Minister said that three such programmes have been held earlier also, but he assured that State's Sports Department will leave no stone unturned in making this event a grand success.

Earlier speaking on this occasion, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur while thanking the Chief Minister, said that just like the state's Khelo India Mascot 'Dhakad' today's launch programme is also 'Dhakad'.

"Be it organizing any sports event, nurturing the budding sports talent at the grass root level, or winning the maximum number of medals, Haryana has always remained number one in the country," said Thakur.