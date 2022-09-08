Khachanov stops Kyrgios in 5 sets; faces Ruud in semi-finals

New York: Karen Khachanov stood on court, arms raised, basking in a rowdy crowd's cheers after reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open. Not far away, Nick Kyrgios took out some of his frustration at the so-close-yet-so-far result on a pair of rackets.

First, shortly after the last point of his 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 loss to Khachanov, Kyrgios cracked his piece of equipment against the ground once, twice, three, four times. Then, for good measure, Kyrgios grabbed yet another racket out of his bag, reared back and hit that one on the sideline, too.

Kyrgios could not quite follow up his victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows, bowing out in a high-quality, topsy-turvy quarterfinal that began Tuesday night and concluded more than 3 1/2 hours later at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Khachanov will face No. 5 Casper Ruud on Friday for a berth in the championship match.

Caroline Garcia knows how it can feel to be a teen in tennis getting a ton of attention and outsized expectations, the way Coco Gauff does now.

One big difference: Garcia, now 28, became an overnight sensation more than a decade ago thanks to one particularly noteworthy performance on a big stage and long before she achieved the sorts of things Gauff has at 18.

On Tuesday night at the U.S. Open, Garcia took charge and never really let Gauff or the crowd get fully involved.

From the get-go, Garcia played high-stakes tennis and put strokes where she wanted, sometimes right at Gauff's feet, sometimes well out of reach, and reached the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career with a 6-3, 6-4 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It kind of got away from me," said the 12th-seeded Gauff, an American who reached the French Open final in June. "It was all her. ... I was striking the ball really clean. You're playing someone, off the bat, they're standing on top of the baseline and ripping balls. It's not easy."