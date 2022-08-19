Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek at Western & Southern Open
Mason: American Madison Keys upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals.
Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion, hasn't gotten past the round of 16 in four tournaments since winning the French Open in June.
The win was the 24th-ranked Keys' first in six matches against a top-ranked opponent. She had never won a set against a No. 1 player.
After dropping the first set and losing the first five games of the second, Swiatek rallied to win four straight, fighting off one match point before Keys clinched with a forehand winner to the ad court off a shot that clipped the net.
Swiatek won her first two matches against Keys, including 6-1, 6-0 this year at Indian Wells.
"Obviously, there were a couple of games where I had match point, Keys said in an on-court interview. She beat me pretty badly the last time we played, so I was happy to get the win.
Keys is scheduled to next meet Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who easily advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Alison Riske-Amritraj.
Defending U.S. Open champion and 10th-seeded Emma Raducanu, who earlier beat Serena Williams in what likely was Williams's second-last career event, fell to seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, 7-5, 6-4.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the women's quarterfinals with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win over 2022 Wimbledon finalist and fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur.
No. 1 Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Denis Shapovalov. Medvedev is trying to shake off a second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios last week in Montreal and hone his game for the upcoming
U.S. Open.
"In general, I managed to be pretty constant, Medvedev said. I got a lot of break opportunities. I served pretty well, even in the game where I lost my serve. In general, I'm happy with my level and looking forward to the next matches.
Medvedev will meet 11th-seed Taylor Fritz, who edged sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CBI raids Sisodia's home, 30 other locations19 Aug 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Inflation 'unacceptably and uncomfortably' high: RBI Governor19 Aug 2022 7:03 PM GMT
Adani Power to acquire DB Power for Rs 7,017 cr19 Aug 2022 7:02 PM GMT
7 cr rural families given piped water connection in 3 yrs: PM19 Aug 2022 7:01 PM GMT
ICMR planning sero-survey among contacts of monkeypox patients19 Aug 2022 6:58 PM GMT